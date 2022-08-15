NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. The men who are accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are on trial.(Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By ED WHITE
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A crucial informant is on the witness stand in the trial of two men charged with scheming to kidnap the Michigan governor in 2020.

In a recording, jurors heard Adam Fox declare, “That’s it!” when he drove past Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation home in 2020.

Dan Chappel was driving the pickup truck and secretly recording conversations.

Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges.

A jury in federal court in western Michigan couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict last April but acquitted two other men.

Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.

The government said they were making plans to get money for an explosive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May
The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on...
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting

Latest News

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, center, is shown at the grand opening of her reelection...
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
Clover school district welcomes over nine thousand students as district sees major growth
Clover, S.C. School District welcomes over 9K students as district sees major growth
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing