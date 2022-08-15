Jason Myers: Severe storms possible into early tonight, with daily chances for passing showers this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong to severe storms will be possible through early tonight, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Any storm will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and may have hail or a quick spin-up tornado. Temperatures look to mainly range from 80 to 85 degrees this week, and around 70 degrees for the mountains.

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible into early tonight.

Spotty rain and patchy fog possible overnight.

Daily chances for isolated to scattered rain and storms this week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We will be tracking strong to severe storms into early tonight, with damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado possible. Storms are expected to diminish in coverage after 8pm, with spotty rain and patchy fog possible overnight into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday Futurecast (WBTV)

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and milder temperatures, with afternoon high temperatures struggling to reach 80 degrees in the piedmont, and around 70 degrees for the mountains. A few passing rain showers will be possible during the day Tuesday.

Temperatures look to remain below average for the remainder of the week, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday across the piedmont, and upper 60s to around 70 degrees for the mountains. A cold front will be draped across the region this week, meaning that each day will feature isolated to scattered rain and storms, yet no day is expected to be a washout.

This weekend will be a little warmer, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and low to mid 70s for the mountains. Scattered rain and storms will be possible at times this weekend.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

High temperatures look to be in the mid to upper 80s for early next week.

Tropical Update: At the moment we do not have any organized tropical threats, yet some weather data hint at more tropical activity to develop in the coming days and weeks.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for potential storms through early tonight.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.