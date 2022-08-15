NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Gov. Cooper lifts state’s COVID-19 state of emergency

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper(Office of Governor Roy Cooper)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency has officially come to an end.

Gov. Cooper’s office said Monday that with vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat the virus widely available, and with new laws allowing for better health care, the state is poised to continue providing the best pandemic response possible without the need for the state of emergency.

Many of North Carolina’s public health measures combatting the pandemic had already been lifted, but the state of emergency allowed the distribution of vaccines and tests to ensure staff capacity in the state’s healthcare system, according to Cooper.

WITN is told that with legislative changes made in the budget signed by Cooper in July that allow the state Department of Health and Human Services to continue to respond to the pandemic, the state of emergency could be lifted.

“Executive orders issued under the state of emergency protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods. North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people,” Cooper said.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as a strong front moving in during the afternoon will be...
First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May

Latest News

New Union County K-9 "Griff"
Union County Sheriff’s Office names new K-9 puppy ‘Griff’ after public vote
South Middle School
Pistol found in student’s backpack on first day of middle school in Lancaster County
Clover school district welcomes over nine thousand students as district sees major growth
Clover, S.C. School District welcomes over 9K students as district sees major growth
Dr. Sherry Stancliff recognized for outstanding performance.
Rowan-Cabarrus names 2021-2022 Excellence in Teaching award winner