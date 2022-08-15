NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination

A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding metal in them.(USDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas for potentially containing “extraneous materials,” specifically metal, after consumer complaints were made, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.

The 33.5-ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s premium pizzeria deluxe sausage classic pizza” have a “best by” date of 12/03/22.

The pizza products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois before being distributed to retailers.

After receiving complaints from customers, the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service about the problem.

The USDA says there have not been any reports of injuries or sicknesses caused by these products. Anyone who may be concerned about injury or illness from the product is encouraged to contact a health care provider.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, you are urged to not eat them and instead return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Matt Sullivan
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say
Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
Desmond Dailey
Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May
The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on...
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting

Latest News

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, center, is shown at the grand opening of her reelection...
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
Clover school district welcomes over nine thousand students as district sees major growth
Clover, S.C. School District welcomes over 9K students as district sees major growth
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing