First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as the day will start off on the quiet side but there is an enhanced risk for strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

First Alert Weather Day: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek

Warming up late in the week, more storms possible

FIRST ALERT: We get a lot of inconvenient weather around the @wbtv_news area, but only a handful of days when weather is really impactful. Today is shaping up to be one of those days. Severe storms seem likely, even a couple of couple of tornadoes possible. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6TpxzjWieD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 15, 2022

Before any rain returns, we’ll warm into the muggy middle 80s under partly sunny skies. As for the risks, the rain will be heavy at times and damaging winds and hail are possible in any severe storms and there’s even a risk for a couple of tornadoes across the Piedmont.

FIRST ALERT: Early morning showers will fade quickly, but a strong front moving in this afternoon will be the trigger for severe weather around the @wbtv_news area (especially along and south of I-40). Lightning, hail, & especially damaging winds all likely #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/OHglm2aHyT — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 15, 2022

Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s overnight as the rain tapers down.

Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day. As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the 70s for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.

By Friday and the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the 80s, and thunderstorm chances will rise up again as well.

Stay weather aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

