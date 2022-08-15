NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Monday

By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start off on the quiet side but there is an enhanced risk for strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

  • First Alert Today: Hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes
  • Lots of clouds and unseasonably cool midweek
  • Warming up late in the week, more storms possible

Before any rain returns, we’ll warm into the muggy middle 80s under partly sunny skies. As for the risks, the rain will be heavy at times and damaging winds and hail are possible in any severe storms and there’s even a risk for a couple of tornadoes across the Piedmont.

Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s overnight as the rain tapers down.

Rain chances may not be all that high during the midweek period, but there is a shower risk every day. As clouds dominate, the bigger story will be the below-average high temperatures rising only into the 70s for much of the WBTV area through Thursday.

By Friday and the weekend, we’ll warm back up into the 80s, and thunderstorm chances will rise up again as well.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware today!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

