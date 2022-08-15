Federal agency accuses City of Albemarle Public Housing of mismanagement, urges agency to separate from the city

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A compliance review by the Greensboro Field Office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the City of Albemarle’s Public Housing agency is poorly managed and says the local agency should separate itself from the City.

The nine page report includes a number findings that the federal agency says show that “the City of Albemarle Department Public Housing (ADPH) internal control system is failing.”

Among the specific examples in the full report, inspectors say that ADPH spent $9204 to purchase a bed bug machine when “according to the PHA staff, none of its employees are certified to operate the bed bug machine. In addition, CARES Act spending documents revealed that ADPH recently outsourced bed bug eradication services at the cost of $6,000.

In another case cited, $28,200 worth of aluminum fencing, and $7391 worth of galvanized chains and posts were purchased, only to be removed because “it does not meet commercial residence standards, and the galvanized chains and post will be removed because REAC considers the chains and posts to be a tripping hazard.”

The report concluded by calling for the local office to separate from the City, saying “We highly encourage the ADPH to examine the benefits of separating itself from the city or ensure the appropriate oversight and uses of federal dollars.”

During the Albemarle City Council meeting on Monday, members plan to present and discuss a response to the HUD compliance report. If approved, the response will be delivered to the HUD Greensboro office.

“While we appreciate the opportunity for substantive and constructive feedback on the ADPH’s operations, the City believes that your office has a fundamental misunderstanding about the founding structure of our Public Housing Department. It is also the City’s contention that because the review was founded on this misunderstanding, some of the Findings and Observations detailed in your report are erroneously included. We acknowledge that there is always an opportunity for process refinement and have thoroughly considered any applicable suggestions and directives you have provided in your review,” Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael wrote in the proposed response.

In the response, the City provides a point-by-point answer to each of the findings in the HUD compliance report, adding “the ADPH manages its resources in a proper manner and refutes claims that it has engaged in irresponsible spending. Items purchased for the ADPH were determined to be eligible and necessary expenses.”

