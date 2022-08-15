Clover, S.C. School District welcomes over 9K students as district sees major growth

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - There were plenty of excited faces to choose from Monday morning as over 9,000 Clover students made their way into class for the 2022-23 school year.

The Clover School District (CSD) also welcomed back over 1,400 teachers, staff and bus drivers. District officials also say they’ve welcomed over 100 new teachers.

“Lots of kids, lots of kids,” said one parent/teacher on their way into Oakridge Middle School. “But lots more opportunities to meet the kids, meet the families and have a good time!”

Another parent at Oakridge Middle, Whitney Brown, dropped her eighth grader off for their first year in CSD.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the Clover School District. I’m very excited,” said Brown. “There’s a lot of new teachers here, a lot of new programs, a lot of new students. So, I’m just trying to see what the year holds for us.”

It’s #BackToSchool 📚 here at Oakridge Middle School, and the entire @CloverEagles district! Over 9,000 students headed back to class when the bell rings:



🔔 Elementary: 7:35am

🔔 Middle: 8:00am

🔔 High: 9:00am

🔔 Virtual: 8:00am



We’ve got your A+ coverage on @WBTV_News today! pic.twitter.com/fXuyjJVjdt — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) August 15, 2022

CSD has seven elementary schools, two middle schools, and only one high school, but that could soon change.

Two weeks ago, board members agreed to move forward on a $156 million bond referendum on the November ballot, which includes plans to build a new high school.

Voters last year failed to support a proposed $196 million bond request.

The proposed new high school would be built on land already owned by the district, on Daimler Boulevard.

Superintendent Dr. Sheila Quinn says the district believes they’ve solidified a plan that would give parents what they’ve requested and help alleviate the growing classrooms.

Students walk into Oakridge Middle School on Monday morning for Back-to-School 2022-23. (Sharonne Hayes, WBTV)

“We’ve narrowed that package down to just a high school,” Quinn said. “Because we know if we can get the second high school, we can take the school where we have our ninth-grade campus and make it a middle school. And that’s the most cost-effective thing to do for our communities.”

District officials say this proposed high school would be able to accommodate over 2,000 students. The next step is a vote set for Nov. 8, before which a community meeting will happen at a date to be determined.

