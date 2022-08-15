Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County schools for the 2022-23 school year

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The Lancaster County School District is implementing a clear bag policy for the new school year, just one safety change coming to the district.

District officials placed signs out of all Lancaster County schools detailing more information about the new clear bag policy, which applies to after-school events. Students will not have to take a clear backpack to the classroom.

Students and parents should expect to bring these bags to big events like chorus concerts, open houses and sporting events.

The accepted bags are a clear bag purse, a gallon Ziploc bag or a very small clutch. Tote bags, fanny packs, purses, backpacks and other bags will have to be left at home.

Bryan Vaughn, the director of transportation and safety for the Lancaster County School District, says the district wants to make sure no harm comes to the schools, and this allows security to scan large groups of people quickly.

“We may have four football games going on at once and have 20, 30, 40,000 people spread out across the county,” Vaughn said. So, if we don’t have good plans in place and good procedures, we’re almost opening ourselves up to something bad happening.”

