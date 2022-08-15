NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte gas prices fall nearly 12 cents over past week

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.64, down 9.1 cents from last week’s $3.73 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The price is down 72 cents from the peak we saw back in mid-June.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 11.8 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.74 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the ninth straight week of declines.

The price is 11 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.63 a gallon on Aug. 15, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 50.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 86.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.46 per gallon as of Aug. 14 while the most expensive is $4.49 a gallon, a difference of $1.03 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 14.8 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.27 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated.”

