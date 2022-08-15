Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of North Tryon Street remains closed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning following a crash.

The closure came after a call hit a utility pole in the area of North Tryon Street and Barton Creek Drive.

Duke Energy crews were still on the scene working to replace the pole.

