Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of North Tryon Street remains closed in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning following a crash.

The closure came after a call hit a utility pole in the area of North Tryon Street and Barton Creek Drive.

Duke Energy crews were still on the scene working to replace the pole.

Check back with WBTV for updates on the progress.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

