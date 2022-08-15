NC DHHS Flu
Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill

Fort Mill officials received the results of its water samples Wednesday afternoon, which showed that no contaminants were found.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced.

According to information from the town, Fort Mill officials received the results of its water samples Wednesday afternoon, which showed that no contaminants were found and the Fort Mill Water System complies with all state and federal regulations.

“Therefore, the Boil Water Advisory has ended and residents are free to use their water as normal, including for drinking or cooking purposes,” a notice from the town stated. “There is no need for residents to flush any holding tanks or water heaters, though we suggest emptying any ice makers that collected ice during the boil water advisory timeframe.”

On Monday, a contractor struck and damaged a water main along the Fort Mill Bypass near Spratt Street, causing low water pressure for some residents in the area.

Also read: Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requires a Boil Water Advisory when the pressure in the town water system falls below 20 PSI, which can cause contamination.

Fort Mill town staff said that as a result of the water main break and intense flushing program, customers may notice some discoloring in the water at their faucets.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (803) 547-7158.

