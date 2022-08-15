NC DHHS Flu
Body of man last seen hiking at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park found, authorities say

Officers say he told his family he would return in a few hours after a hike.
Matt Sullivan
Matt Sullivan(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a man who was last seen in Charlotte’s McAlpine Park has been found, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.

On Monday morning, the CMPD confirmed Sullivan was found dead at McAlpine Park.

Authorities said there are no signs of foul play.

