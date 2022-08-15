NC DHHS Flu
Bekah Birdsall: First Alert Weather Day in place for possible severe storms Monday afternoon/evening

High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.
Primary threats include heavy rainfall at times, damaging winds, hail, and a possible isolated tornado.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a round of morning showers and storms, more unsettled weather is on the way, with storms likely today.

  • First Alert Weather Day: Storms likely this afternoon/evening, severe weather possible
  • Tuesday: Few showers, cloudy and cool
  • Temperatures stay cool through the week with daily rain chances

As a cold front moves in, today will bring an enhanced risk for storms in the afternoon through the late evening across the region with all modes of severe weather possible. Primary threats include heavy rainfall at times, damaging winds, hail, and a possible isolated tornado. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will start off in the mid-60s with areas of fog developing. Due to the clouds, high temperatures will stay cool in the upper 70s with a few showers throughout the day.

While temperatures continue to stay cool in the upper 70s, rain chances go up with scattered showers throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday into the weekend will see greater rain chances in the area with high temperatures warming into the low 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe and dry!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

