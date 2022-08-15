Bekah Birdsall: First Alert Weather Day in place for possible severe storms Monday afternoon/evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a round of morning showers and storms, more unsettled weather is on the way, with storms likely today.

First Alert Weather Day: Storms likely this afternoon/evening, severe weather possible

Tuesday: Few showers, cloudy and cool

Temperatures stay cool through the week with daily rain chances

As a cold front moves in, today will bring an enhanced risk for storms in the afternoon through the late evening across the region with all modes of severe weather possible. Primary threats include heavy rainfall at times, damaging winds, hail, and a possible isolated tornado. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather Day: Storms are likely this afternoon and evening with all modes of severe weather possible but especially strong, damaging winds.



Tuesday morning, temperatures will start off in the mid-60s with areas of fog developing. Due to the clouds, high temperatures will stay cool in the upper 70s with a few showers throughout the day.

While temperatures continue to stay cool in the upper 70s, rain chances go up with scattered showers throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday into the weekend will see greater rain chances in the area with high temperatures warming into the low 80s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

