Two suspects, including 15-year-old arrested for murder of 18-year-old in May

Desmond Dailey
Desmond Dailey(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two suspects for the murder of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson.

Johnson was shot and killed on May 14 in the 4700 block of Beech Crest Place.

Police arrested a 15-year-old on May 23 for his role in the murder and charged him with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On August 12, the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 20-year-old Desmond Dailey on outstanding warrants. He was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. 

