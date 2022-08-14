Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.

Applicants must live within the limits of Rowan County and be a ninth through 12th grade student who attends a public, private, or home school. There is no fee to join SYC. The Salisbury Youth Council will meet twice a month, September through May.

Any student interested in learning more about Salisbury Youth Council is invited to the SYC Rush Party on Friday, Aug. 19, 3:30 p.m. at Bell Tower Green. In the event of rain, the Rush Party will be moved to Salisbury City Hall.

Applications are due on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. To apply, visit: //salisburync.gov/syc.

Questions may be directed to Salisbury Youth Council advisors by emailing youthcouncil@salisburync.gov.

