Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.

Immediately, following the fire truck parade will be the Children’s Fire Costume Contest at 12 p.m. in front of City Hall. Kids aged 12 and under are encouraged to dress in a fire related costume. Prizes will be awarded for the Most Original, Most Similar to Kannapolis Fire Department, and Chief’s Choice Award. Registration is not required.

This year’s Fire Prevention Festival theme is “Fire Won’t Wait – Plan Your Escape,” with the focus on fire prevention, working home smoke alarms, and planning your home escape route. This free family event continues to grow each year with lots of activities and fun for all.

During the festival there will be music, emergency vehicles, helicopters, a kids’ firefighter challenge course, inflatable games, lots of fun activities, and vendors. Cabarrus Safe Kids will also be offering free car seat and booster seat checks in the parking lot of City Hall.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The City will also host a OneBlood blood drive. To register to give blood, visit //oneblood.org/donate-now.

If you have a fire truck and want to join the parade, contact Deputy Chief Kirk Beard at kbeard@kannapolisnc.gov.

If you would like to be a vendor at the event, contact Maria Bostian at mbostian@kannapolisnc.gov.

The deadline for vendors is Friday, September 16.

