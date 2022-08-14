Cooler temperatures this week with First Alert on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pleasant weekend weather continues today with lower humidity and below-average temperatures, but unsettled weather is on the way.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, late PM showers

First Alert Monday: PM scattered storms

Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s

Today will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with low rain chances for much of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers and storms look to develop late tonight into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s.

Monday futurecast (WBTV)

Monday will bring an enhanced risk for storms in the afternoon through the late evening across the region with heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and hail possible. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

As a cold front moves off, only an isolated storm for Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances will stay low through Thursday with high temperatures staying in the low 80s. Friday’s outlook brings in greater rain chances to the area.

Enjoy the nice weather!

