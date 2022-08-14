Cooler temperatures this week with First Alert on Monday

NC DHHS Flu
Gorgeous conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend, but we will see a slight chance for some showers late in the day on Sunday.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pleasant weekend weather continues today with lower humidity and below-average temperatures, but unsettled weather is on the way.

  • Today: Mix of sun and clouds, late PM showers
  • First Alert Monday: PM scattered storms
  • Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s

Today will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds with low rain chances for much of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers and storms look to develop late tonight into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s.

Monday futurecast
Monday futurecast(WBTV)

Monday will bring an enhanced risk for storms in the afternoon through the late evening across the region with heavy rain at times, gusty winds, and hail possible. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

As a cold front moves off, only an isolated storm for Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances will stay low through Thursday with high temperatures staying in the low 80s. Friday’s outlook brings in greater rain chances to the area.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the nice weather!

