NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Union County Sheriff’s Office releases nine potential names for K-9 puppy, vote underway

The puppy currently known as ‘Puppy Doe’ will soon have an official name.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving thousands of name suggestions for a K-9 puppy, the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has narrowed it down to nine finalists.

The potential names are Axel, Griff, Honor, Kane, Logan, Radar, Thor, Union and Valor.

You can submit your vote for the puppy’s name by going to the USCO Facebook page, and leaving a ‘like’ or ‘love’ reaction on your favorite name or photo.

The sheriff’s office asks that after voting, you share the post so others in the area can participate in the naming. They also ask that you only vote for one name.

Voting is open from now until Monday, Aug. 15 at noon.

The name with the most likes/loves at the end of the voting period will be the winner.

Related: Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
American Airlines announced it is cutting some flights out of Charlotte Douglas International...
American Airlines cutting hundreds of flights out of CLT Airport in the fall
Barry Green is seen here in this mugshot following his arrest by Lincoln County deputies on May...
Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

Chester County Sheriff’s Office
Chester Police, Sheriff’s Office release statement about gun, gang violence
Inside look: ATF Charlotte Field Division vault of illegal firearms including ghost guns
Inside look: ATF Charlotte Field Division vault of illegal firearms, including ghost guns
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Students in North and South Carolina are heading back to school this month.
Understanding how the CDC’s changed COVID guidelines could impact the start of school in the Carolinas