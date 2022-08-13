Union County Sheriff’s Office releases nine potential names for K-9 puppy, vote underway

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving thousands of name suggestions for a K-9 puppy, the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has narrowed it down to nine finalists.

The potential names are Axel, Griff, Honor, Kane, Logan, Radar, Thor, Union and Valor.

You can submit your vote for the puppy’s name by going to the USCO Facebook page, and leaving a ‘like’ or ‘love’ reaction on your favorite name or photo.

The sheriff’s office asks that after voting, you share the post so others in the area can participate in the naming. They also ask that you only vote for one name.

Voting is open from now until Monday, Aug. 15 at noon.

The name with the most likes/loves at the end of the voting period will be the winner.

