NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting

The teenager played several years with the NC Giants football league.
The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on...
The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday.(NC Giants)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after a teenager was killed in a shooting in northwest Charlotte, his youth football coaches are remembering his life.

CMPD says a child was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Birch Townhomes on Southwest Boulevard. While police have not released any additional details, coaches with the NC Giants say it was their player, Greg, killed in Thursday’s shooting.

“As a player, he was just outstanding, his leadership, his leadership skills was just out of this world,” coach Willie Smith said. “Man, he’s a leader. He’s got a nose for the football, anywhere you put them on the field he’s gonna play it. Man, he’s going to be missed. He was just a happy-go person.”

Smith and Aziz Saladin coached Greg for nearly five years with the NC Giants football league.

“He was the life of the party. That’s definitely gonna be the biggest thing why he’s missed because he’s the life of the party,” Saladin said. “When he stepped in you knew he’s there. He definitely kept a smile on everyone’s face. He’s a go-getter. He was silly, very charismatic. Really doesn’t make sense how this could happen to someone of his character.”

We have suffered a major lost in the Giants Family. To even put R.I.P beside a kid name is heartbreaking. Greg was one...

Posted by NC Giants on Friday, August 12, 2022

Both coaches say they were shocked to hear about the shooting.

“I got a phone call from his aunt and it was shocking, surprising,” Smith said. “He didn’t even get a chance to experience a piece of life.”

“This hurts so much because it’s football but a lot of us really live in the same neighborhoods and areas,” Saladin added.

A big hole is now left in their village -- one, as coaches, they see kids as young as preschoolers grow into teenagers.

“The coach thing is a title. You become a guardian,” Saladin said. “You become a family member to these kids and and it ain’t some, it’s literally all of them down to the cheerleaders.”

As they process the pain, there is also a message to the community.

“These kids and parents need to learn gun awareness,” Smith said. “Keep these guns out of these kids hands, keep these guns away from kids.”

Greg, according to the coaches, was set to play again this upcoming season.

Now, his memory will live on.

“Everything we do from now on, G14 going to be on our jerseys,” they both said. “From here on out, going to be for G14. Never forgotten, never will be forgotten.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
American Airlines announced it is cutting some flights out of Charlotte Douglas International...
American Airlines cutting hundreds of flights out of CLT Airport in the fall
Barry Green is seen here in this mugshot following his arrest by Lincoln County deputies on May...
Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
Union County Sheriff’s Office releases nine potential names for K-9 puppy, vote underway
Chester County Sheriff’s Office
Chester Police, Sheriff’s Office release statement about gun, gang violence
Inside look: ATF Charlotte Field Division vault of illegal firearms including ghost guns
Inside look: ATF Charlotte Field Division vault of illegal firearms, including ghost guns
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte