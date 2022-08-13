NC DHHS Flu
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed an NCDOT worker

Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office have located and arrested Jamari Powell, 31, in connection to Friday’s hit-and-run that killed Anna Bradshaw, an NCDOT employee.

The 11-year veteran of the NCDOT was killed while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County.

Trying to protect drivers from a fallen tree that was impeding a roadway near Sims, Bradshaw was using a stop/slow paddle on the shoulder to warn traffic when she was hit.

North Carolina State troopers found the damaged Honda Accord that was involved in the crash and arrested Powell.

He was booked into Wilson County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges Saturday morning under a $20,000 bond.

“Anna was a dedicated and hard-working employee in the Wilson County maintenance office and will be missed by her NCDOT family,” the NCDOT said. “This is a tragic reminder of how our employees and contractors risk their lives every day serving the public.”

