Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

Police say he could be headed to Florida.
Charles "Chick" Anderson Jr.
Charles "Chick" Anderson Jr.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte.

He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″ and weighing around 130 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing prominent hearing aids and has visible patches of skin cancer on his arms.

Authorities say he does not have a phone and could be heading toward a former home in Port Richey, Florida.

His car is a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with the Florida license plate number JBV-B67.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

