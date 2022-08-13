NC DHHS Flu
Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington

By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback.

Rhule said he wants to get Mayfield and Darnold about six to eight plays each.

Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback.

Rhule said most of the team’s starters will play between eight and 15 plays.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

