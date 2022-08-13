Missing Charlotte man located in Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have located a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment in Florida.

Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte.

He was unharmed but admitted to the hospital for precaution.

He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″ and weighing around 130 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

