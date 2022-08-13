NC DHHS Flu
Missing Charlotte man located in Florida

Charles "Chick" Anderson Jr.
Charles "Chick" Anderson Jr.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have located a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment in Florida.

Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte.

He was unharmed but admitted to the hospital for precaution.

He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″ and weighing around 130 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

