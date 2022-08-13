NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

Joseph Houston Jr. WHNS
Joseph Houston Jr. WHNS(Cherokee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Officers from the Lowell Police Department and Bessemer City Police Department chased the U-Haul truck along I-85 toward South Carolina as the suspect refused to stop. Officers said they tried to lay down spike strips to flatten the suspect’s tires, but he swerved toward officers to avoid them. According to officers, they fired two gunshots at the suspect’s car when he drove toward them. However, neither shot hit the suspect.

Eventually, the suspect crossed into South Carolina, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.

Deputies said they laid down spike strips, and the suspect ran over one near the 96-mile marker of I-85. The suspect tried to continue the chase with a flat tire but eventually stopped near mile marker 91.

According to deputies, Joseph Houston Jr. was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights. They added that he is facing other charges in North Carolina and will eventually be sent back there.

Houston is currently at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage related to the arrest of Barry Spencer...
Video of violent Lincoln Co. arrest released over objection from sheriff, DA
NC Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
Prosecution of NC Attorney General proceeded despite recommendation from investigators
Matt Sullivan
Charlotte police asking for help finding missing man

Latest News

Charlotte police asking for help finding missing man
The fire was reported at a house on S. Shaver St.
Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of a NFL...
Panthers defeat Washington on road in first preseason game
Anna Bradshaw worked for the NCDOT for 11 years.
DOT worker killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Charles "Chick" Anderson Jr.
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man