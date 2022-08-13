Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon.

Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Officers from the Lowell Police Department and Bessemer City Police Department chased the U-Haul truck along I-85 toward South Carolina as the suspect refused to stop. Officers said they tried to lay down spike strips to flatten the suspect’s tires, but he swerved toward officers to avoid them. According to officers, they fired two gunshots at the suspect’s car when he drove toward them. However, neither shot hit the suspect.

Eventually, the suspect crossed into South Carolina, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.

Deputies said they laid down spike strips, and the suspect ran over one near the 96-mile marker of I-85. The suspect tried to continue the chase with a flat tire but eventually stopped near mile marker 91.

According to deputies, Joseph Houston Jr. was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights. They added that he is facing other charges in North Carolina and will eventually be sent back there.

Houston is currently at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

