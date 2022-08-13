NC DHHS Flu
Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury

The fire was reported at a house on S. Shaver St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.

A fire official at the scene told WBTV that firefighters were able to rescue a woman from the house. The woman was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal and Salisbury Police.

No other details were immediately available.

