Cooler temps, lower humidity to make for a pleasant weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pleasant weekend is upon us with lower humidity and slim rain chances through Sunday afternoon.

Weekend: Mainly sunny, warm & comfortable

First Alert Monday: Morning showers/PM scattered storms

Below average temperatures through the week

After a cooler start this morning, plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80s and much lower humidity! Overnight lows will fall to the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible across the area in the afternoon with more showers moving in for the high country in the evening hours. Shower coverage will continue through Monday morning with lows dropping to the mid-60s.

Monday morning will start off wet for some with scattered storms moving in for the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Isolated storm chances continue through the work week with temperatures staying near the mid-80s.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

