NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cooler temps, lower humidity to make for a pleasant weekend

After a cooler start this morning, plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon.
After a cooler start this morning, plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80s and much lower humidity!
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pleasant weekend is upon us with lower humidity and slim rain chances through Sunday afternoon.

  • Weekend: Mainly sunny, warm & comfortable
  • First Alert Monday: Morning showers/PM scattered storms
  • Below average temperatures through the week

After a cooler start this morning, plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-80s and much lower humidity! Overnight lows will fall to the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies for Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible across the area in the afternoon with more showers moving in for the high country in the evening hours. Shower coverage will continue through Monday morning with lows dropping to the mid-60s.

Monday morning will start off wet for some with scattered storms moving in for the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Isolated storm chances continue through the work week with temperatures staying near the mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage related to the arrest of Barry Spencer...
Video of violent Lincoln Co. arrest released over objection from sheriff, DA
NC Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
Prosecution of NC Attorney General proceeded despite recommendation from investigators
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City

Latest News

Pleasant weekend ahead with lower humidity, plenty of sunshine
Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday
Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday
futurecast
Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday
Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday
Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday