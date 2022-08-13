Charlotte police asking for help finding missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person.

Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.

Detectives with @CMPD are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Matt Sullivan. He was last seen on Friday around 1:45 pm at McAlpine Park in Charlotte. He is believed to be wearing teal shorts. Please call 9-1-1 immediately with any information. pic.twitter.com/D9Ofle2YYU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 13, 2022

He is described as a 48-year-old white male standing at 6′2″ and weighing around 220-225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and might be wearing teal shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911.

