Charlotte police asking for help finding missing man

Officers say he told his family he would return in a few hours after a hike.
Matt Sullivan
Matt Sullivan(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help in finding a missing person.

Matt Sullivan was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at McAlpine Park, located at 8711 Monroe Road. According to police, he told his family he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours.

He is described as a 48-year-old white male standing at 6′2″ and weighing around 220-225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and might be wearing teal shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911.

