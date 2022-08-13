Charlotte overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 2 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are reporting two people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday.

The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.

Of them, one was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a nearby hospital.

Around an hour later, another assault with a deadly weapon call came in off the 1700 block of Sumter Avenue in the northwest part of Charlotte.

Officers found one person dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not stated these two shootings are related. No word of motive or arrests have been released yet.

Anyone with more information about either shooting should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

