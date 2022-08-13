After beautiful Saturday, storms possible Sunday before First Alert

NC DHHS Flu
Sunday's outlook
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gorgeous conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend, but we will see a slight chance for some showers late in the day on Sunday.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, isolated to scattered showers late

First Alert Monday:  Showers & storms off-and-on throughout the day

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers possible.

After a beautiful day of sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the 80s, tonight will remain quiet and dry with lows in the 60s.  With high pressure in place, we will kick off our Sunday with some sunshine but late in the afternoon as the high begins to slide east, a cold front will begin to impact the mountains and the foothills with some showers.  Look for highs on Sunday to range from the mid-70s in the mountains to mid-80s across the piedmont.

As the same cold front continues to slide through the Carolinas, we have a First Alert in place for Monday as our area will be impacted by numerous showers and thunderstorms during the day. Highs on Monday will top out near 85 degrees. Tuesday is not expected to be as active but there will still be a slight chance for isolated showers in the afternoon; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

On Wednesday and Thursday there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.  Chances for afternoon showers and storms will increase Friday into next weekend and highs will stay slightly below normal in the mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

