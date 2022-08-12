Weekend to bring sunshine, milder temperatures, less humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this Friday with a slight chance for some isolated showers, but the big story will be the milder, drier air moving into our area for the weekend.

Rest of Today: A few isolated showers, partly cloudy

Weekend Outlook : Mostly sunny, warm, and less humid

Monday: Partly cloudy then PM scattered showers and storms

We are done with the bulk of the rainfall. As the second cold front passes through the Carolinas later this afternoon there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows ranging from the mid-50s in the mountains to the lower 60s across the Piedmont.

The weekend is still on track to be gorgeous. As high pressure continues to build across our area, milder temperatures and less humid air will make Saturday a very pleasant day. Along with the comfortable temperatures expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs in the mid-80s.

The humidity will begin to increase at the start of next week, bringing back chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 80s to nearly 90 degrees.

On Wednesday and Thursday there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Elissia Wilson

