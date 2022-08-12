NC DHHS Flu
Video of violent Lincoln Co. arrest released over objection from sheriff, DA

WBTV Investigates: Reporter petitioned for release after whistleblower spoke out
A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage related to the arrest of Barry Spencer...
A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage related to the arrest of Barry Spencer Green by Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies on May 28, 2022.(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge ordered the release of body-worn camera footage related to the arrest of Barry Spencer Green by Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies on May 28, 2022.

WBTV has been investigating excessive force allegations related to the arrest.

Two deputies used force during the event: a deputy who made the arrest and a sergeant.

The Lincoln County district attorney requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident on Monday, seven days after he was first contacted by the SBI and one business day after WBTV asked why he had not authorized an investigation sooner.

[READ ALSO: Lincoln Co. DA requests SBI investigation after WBTV exposes excessive force allegations]

WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner petitioned a judge to release video of the incident.

Sheriff Bill Beam and DA Mike Miller both opposed release.

A Superior Court judge ruled the footage should be released.

WARNING: These videos may be considered graphic. They may be viewed here.

