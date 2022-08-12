VIDEO: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore breaks up argument at Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore broke up a heated argument Thursday night at the Panthers Fan Fest.

Video circulating Twitter showed two men arguing in the stands. Moore came up to the section, standing along the rails and was shown trying to de-escalate the situation.

Both men appear to calm down by the time the 26-second video ends.

The circumstances leading up to the argument and what happened after the video ended have not been confirmed yet.

