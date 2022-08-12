NC DHHS Flu
VIDEO: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore breaks up argument at Panthers Fan Fest

Fan Fest is a yearly benefit event where fans can see the Panthers practice and enjoy entertainment.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore broke up a heated argument Thursday night at the Panthers Fan Fest.

Video circulating Twitter showed two men arguing in the stands. Moore came up to the section, standing along the rails and was shown trying to de-escalate the situation.

Both men appear to calm down by the time the 26-second video ends.

The circumstances leading up to the argument and what happened after the video ended have not been confirmed yet.

