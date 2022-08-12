Two shot at motel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s.

Medic confirmed two people were taken emergency to Atrium CMC Main.

Police on the scene were seen placing several evidence markers on the ground as they investigated the shooting.

There was no immediate information on possible suspects, whether anyone is in custody or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.