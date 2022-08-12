NC DHHS Flu
Two arrested following shooting in Uptown Charlotte

One of the men was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries during the incident.
Police arrested two people after a shootout in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening.
Police arrested two people after a shootout in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Montford Point Street.

Police say the gunfire began as two groups were arguing. The groups knew each other.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in the shooting, and found that the passenger, 25-year-old Kalik Foster, had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to Atrium Main.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Malcolm Townsend, had outstanding warrants and was in possession of 19 grams of crack cocaine, as well as an unspecified amount of meth.

Foster and Townsend both had previous felony convictions, and two stolen firearms were seized from their vehicle.

A second person was also injured during the shooting, and was transported to Novant Presbyterian. A third firearm was recovered from that vehicle.

Townsend is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Foster is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Three bystander vehicles were hit during the shootout, one of which belonged to a chef delivering food for local nonprofit Block Love Charlotte.

Volunteers for Block Love Charlotte were also in the area during the time of the shooting, although none of them were injured according to the organization’s executive director.

Just last month, a Block Love Charlotte trailer full of items for the homeless was stolen.

Hours before this shooting, a juvenile was killed in a separate shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Related: Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown

