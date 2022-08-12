NC DHHS Flu
Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream

Tony’s has been a staple in the area for the last 100+ years.
An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward has increased for any information that leads to who set Gastonia’s iconic Tony’s Ice Cream shop on fire.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total reward to $11,000.

Crews with the Gastonia Fire Department responded to Tony’s Ice Cream, located off East Franklin Boulevard, around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 4, where they found no fire showing but determined that a fire had happened inside.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s office said the fire was incendiary, meaning it was set intentionally. Following the investigation, the fire marshal contacted the Gastonia Police Department to begin a criminal investigation.

Fire investigators in Gaston County say an iconic ice cream shop was purposely set on fire.

Detectives determined that the suspect broke a window at the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s actions.

An employee of the ice cream shop was inside the building when the fire was set but was not injured.

Tony’s has been a staple in the area for the last 100+ years.

Anyone with information about the arson suspect is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

