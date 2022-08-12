Pleasant weekend ahead, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have a pleasant start to the weekend, with 80s in the piedmont and 70s in the mountains, with less muggy conditions. A few passing rain showers are possible for Sunday, with scattered rain possible Sunday night into Monday.

Pleasant Saturday: Cool mornings, warm afternoons, and mostly sunny skies.

A few passing rain showers on Sunday.

First Alert: Scattered rain showers develop for Monday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with low temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Saturday will be a great outdoor weather day, with mid 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains, under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast over the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Saturday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a few passing rain showers possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

The latest weather data shows the chance for more rain to develop Sunday night, which may linger into the Monday morning commute.

First Alert Monday: Scattered rain showers are possible for this Monday, yet there is still uncertainty with exact timing and rain coverage. Either way, stay up to date with the latest WBTV Weather forecast throughout the weekend on possible changes to timing and rain coverage.

Monday afternoon high temperatures look to be in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s in the mountains.

Tuesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers possible. Afternoon high temperatures look to generally be in the low to mid 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Tropical Update: At the moment we do not have any organized tropical threats, yet some weather data hints at more tropical activity to develop in the coming days and weeks.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your weekend ahead!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.