Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shots fired in Uptown

One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Uptown Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after someone opened fire in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Montford Point Street and North Tryon Street.

The shooting happened as a chef was dropping off meals for local non-profit Block Love Charlotte, according to Executive Director Deborah Phillips.

Gunshots hit the chef’s vehicle, and caught members of the Block Love team in the crossfire.

According to their website, Block Love Charlotte’s mission is to ‘provide restoration, resources, education and essential tools to the individuals that occur hardship in the community.’ They served nearly 44,000 meals to local residents last year.

Just last month, a Block Love Charlotte trailer full of items for the homeless was stolen.

You can donate to the organization by visiting their website.

