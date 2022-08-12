Man arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Burke County

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged last month after he allegedly was involved in drug trafficking in Burke County and in the City of Morganton.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ashley Sylvester Butler was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-40 in Burke County on July 25 after it was determined he was driving with an active driver’s license.

A North Carolina Department of Public Service officer assisted in the stop, and a K-9 that alerted law enforcement of something in Butler’s vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, two firearms and approximately 399 grams of methamphetamine, along with a significant amount of money, were found.

Butler was arrested and transported to the magistrate’s office where he was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, and felony possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.

He received a total bond of $130,000.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety also assisted in the case.

