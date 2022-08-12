NC DHHS Flu
‘Makin’ history’: CCMF announces Miranda Lambert as first female headliner

Miranda Lambert will be one of the headliners for CCMF in 2023.
Miranda Lambert will be one of the headliners for CCMF in 2023.(Source: CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time, a female country artist will be headlining one of the nights at Carolina Country Music Fest in 2023.

CCMF announced on Friday that Miranda Lambert will take to the main stage during the four-day music festival.

“Just out here makin’ history,” CCMF said on its Facebook page.

The country music star has won three Grammy awards and won nine ACM awards for Female Vocalist of the Year.

CCMF announced a few weeks ago that Morgan Wallen will also be headlining the event.

CCMF will take place June 8-11, 2023. Tickets are already on sale for next year’s event.

Since 2015, CCMF has brought some of country’s music biggest names, along with up-and-comers in the industry, to the Grand Strand. It also brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice headlined the festival this past June.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

