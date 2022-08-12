NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster 3-year-old missing, last seen with mother ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, police say

Anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department.
Zoya and Cherrica Meredith
Zoya and Cherrica Meredith(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are searching for a missing child last seen with her biological mother – a woman who officials say is not allowed to have contact with the child.

Zoya Meredith was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. with her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith.

The Department of Social Services has prohibited her from contacting Zoya.

Zoya is a 3-year-old Black girl last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Cherrica is a 35-year-old Black woman last seen wearing a black tank top with grey leggings.

Officials say she drives a 2013 silver Buick.

Anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous TIP Line at 803-289-6040.

