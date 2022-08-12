Help needed finding missing Concord teen

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord.

It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.

Law enforcement believes that Adryanna may still be in the state and could be in Concord or the surrounding areas.

Adryanna is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Adryanna or her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 1-704-786-9155 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

