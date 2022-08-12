NC DHHS Flu
Help needed finding missing Concord teen

She was last seen July 30.
Adryanna Prieto has been missing since July 30, 2022.
Adryanna Prieto has been missing since July 30, 2022.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord.

It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.

Law enforcement believes that Adryanna may still be in the state and could be in Concord or the surrounding areas.

Adryanna is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Adryanna or her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 1-704-786-9155 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

