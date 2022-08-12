Group providing reduced gas prices at Charlotte station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One gas station will be offering significantly lower prices for a short time in Charlotte as part of the True Cost of Washington Tour.

The event, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.

The discounts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, and no RVs or gas cans will be eligible.

