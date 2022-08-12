Comfortable temperatures, humidity levels on tap for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll transition today from the muggy conditions we’ve endured all summer to more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels as we head into the weekend.

Much lower rain chances today

Going from muggy to marvelous

Temps hold below-average next week

Last night’s stormy cold front is slowly drifting south across the Charlotte area this morning, and it may continue to bring scattered showers this morning. However, as we move into the afternoon, partly sunny skies are forecast with highs in the middle 80s and just a tiny chance for a stray parting shower.

Clear skies tonight will allow for the coolest weather in six weeks, as lows drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The humidity level will take a drastic drop on Saturday, making for an awesome day! Sunday will be just a tad more humid, but still nice and both days look dry around the Piedmont. Afternoon readings will hold in the middle 80s on both days.

There may be a pop-up thundershower over the mountains Sunday and another chance for scattered storms develops for all of us early next week. Highs next week will stay in the middle 80s, slightly below normal for mid-August.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

