CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department.

The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT).

Police say that placing an officer on administrative leave is standard policy anytime they discharge a service weapon.

The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 5, two days after Alexander Dekontee Weah allegedly killed James Hinson in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue in Charlotte.

Officers had been attempting to serve a murder warrant on Weah when the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

Weah was pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer, who was not the CMPD officer, suffered a minor gunshot wound.

According to the SBI, four Greensboro Police officers also fired shots during the exchange.

The SBI is leading the investigation into the incident, although CMPD is conducting its own simultaneous, parallel internal investigation.

