CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave

The officer was identified as a detective with CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.
A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid...
A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave.(WXII via CNN Newsource)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department.

The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT).

Police say that placing an officer on administrative leave is standard policy anytime they discharge a service weapon.

The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Aug. 5, two days after Alexander Dekontee Weah allegedly killed James Hinson in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue in Charlotte.

CMPD officer fired shots in shooting that killed suspect, injured officer in Forsyth Co.

Officers had been attempting to serve a murder warrant on Weah when the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.

Weah was pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer, who was not the CMPD officer, suffered a minor gunshot wound.

According to the SBI, four Greensboro Police officers also fired shots during the exchange.

The SBI is leading the investigation into the incident, although CMPD is conducting its own simultaneous, parallel internal investigation.

Related: Meck Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting was wanted for southwest Charlotte murder

