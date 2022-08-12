Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The murder charge against Mark Carver in the 2008 murder of UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko has been dropped.

The decision came Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 – almost a year after motions were filed for the court to drop the charges.

[READ ALSO: Motions filed for court to consider dismissing Mark Carver’s charges in 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte student]

“Today, upon a review of that analysis, the District Attorney’s Office concludes that the evidence no longer supports a charge of First Degree Murder against Mark Bradley Carver or Neil Leon Cassada. Accordingly, the remaining charge of First Degree Murder against Mr. Carver has been dismissed,” Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page wrote in a press release.

Carver and his cousin, Cassada, say they were fishing in the Catawba River in Gaston County the day Yarmolenko was killed. Her body was found close to where the men said they were, and investigators at the time said their DNA was on her car—a statement that was called into question years later.

[READ ALSO: Man convicted of killing UNCC student granted new trial based on weak DNA evidence]

Cassada died before his trial was set to begin.

Carver was released in 2019 after being granted a new trial based on ineffective counsel and new DNA evidence.

[READ ALSO: Man imprisoned for 10 years in killing of UNCC student released]

Motions have been filed for a court to consider dismissing Mark Carver’s charges in the 2008 killing of a UNC Charlotte student.

After that came the fight to get his charge dismissed.

“All the evidence that was used to convict Mark Carver has been completely discredited,” said Chris Mumma, Director of The North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, in 2021. “The scientific physical evidence that they said was evidence has been discredited.”

No other suspects in Yarmalenko’s murder have been identified.

“Consistent with our mission and our promise to this community, the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office will continue to seek justice for the Yarmolenko family and all homicide victims as the evidence and rule of law permit,” Page wrote in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.