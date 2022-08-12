5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte.

At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture.

South End Exchange

If you’re looking for high-end furniture at a reasonable price then South End Exchange is a great place to start. This consignment store has offered modern, antique and vintage furniture since 2003. Their inventory moves quickly with new pieces coming in daily. Owner Lisa Pearce also started Ruglords, which sells Turkish and Persian rugs.

Southend Exchange will give cosigners 50% of the selling price if you opt to sell your furniture.

Address: 111 New Bern St.

Hours: Closed Monday. Tuesday through Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm.

Classic Attic

Located in the Park Road Shopping Center, Classic Attic is a furniture store with new items between Monday and Thursday for shoppers looking for upscale home decor. This store is home to gently used accessories like bedspreads, pillows, small rugs and vintage linens on top of a variety of modern, vintage and traditional furniture pieces. You can stay up to date with new pieces on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Address: 4301-C Park Rd.

Hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and closed Sunday.

Sardis Marketplace

Sardis Marketplace has over 20,000 square feet of furniture, decor and a range of other retail items. This store has an assortment of upholstered sofas, bedroom sets and interchangeable chairs for those looking to redesign their space.

Consigners can retain 60% of the sale on items they sell at Sardis Marketplace.

Address: 2328 Crown Centre Dr.

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 12-6pm.

Habitat Charlotte Region Restore

Find items for the living room, bedroom, and kitchen from brand names like Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn and more.

Address: 1133 N Wendover Rd.

Hours: Monday through Saturday 9am-4pm and closed on Sunday.

Clearing House

While some stores focus on specific styles, this store has a variety of pieces that will cater to various designs. This consignment shop sells fine furniture, home furnishings and antiques that may be hard to find elsewhere — from fine china to paintings.

Consignors will receive 60% of the selling price if the item is sold for more than $40 and 50% of the price under $40.

Address: 701 Central Ave.

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10am-4pm and closed Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Axios Charlotte, WBTV. All rights reserved.