Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City

Beach umbrella accident
Beach umbrella accident(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m.

Scotty’s Beach Bar in Surfside Beach posted about Perreault and the loss.

“Today with heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a dear friend and kind hearted local, Tammy Perreault. Some things we will never begin to understand but what we do know is no one has a bad thing to say about this woman. To be as sweet as her day in and day out should be a goal for all,” the business posted on its Facebook page.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010-2018.

Stay with WMBF for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

