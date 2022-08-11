NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 has been canceled.
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
This is as far as R-Cubed and contractor Chris Bradshaw got construction what was supposed to...
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
Former LCSO Deputy Tyler Thompson talked with WBTV to detail the excessive force he witnessed...
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
Two Nigerian men extradited from UK to US for defrauding App State of almost $2 million

Latest News

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte
On Thursday a group of veterans waved American flags in front of the Bell Tower Green Park.
Veterans group, supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Joe Angel Rangel, 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Luis Alonso Torres
One dead after fatal shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months