Veterans group and supporters want American flag in new Salisbury park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Most everyone agrees that the new Bell Tower Green Park in downtown Salisbury has been a wonderful addition to the community. The $13 million park was built largely by private donations and opened on October 2021.

Located between West Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South Jackson streets, the park has become a popular gathering spot for families and the venue for major events like a Christmas tree lighting.

Now some are saying the park is missing a vital element: an American flag.

A group of veterans say they can’t understand why there’s no flag in the park, and they’re making a visible display of their feelings.

“The veterans have started this week, and will continue to be in the park holding the flag manually and my husband literally held it for three hours,” the wife of one of the veterans told WBTV in an email. “The plan at this time is to have someone always there to fly this flag until it can be permanently erected.”

“It is a shame that we as American’s do not honor our flag as we once did with these people running the show, but this show is not over,” the woman wrote. “These veterans fought for our country and honor this flag and will take as far as they have to in order to have one permanently displayed in the park.”

During the public comment period at the August 2 Salisbury City Council meeting the issue was raised. Several speakers expressed support for the idea of placing the flag at the park.

Though created an built by private interests, the park was purchased and is maintained by the City of Salisbury.

“I’m here to support the motion that we take whatever action is necessary as soon as possible to place the American flag in the Bell Tower Green Park,” said Ronnie Smith. A formal, verbal request was made to council last year, Smith said. “We’re here again today, and I’m backed by many veterans to respectfully as the city council to take whatever action is necessary to go ahead today and expedite that request last year.”

“We would like to have the American flag flying proudly over the All-American city of Salisbury, North Carolina, in our, probably, most famous park, the Bell Tower Green,” Smith said.

Mayor Karen Alexander said that the city is moving closer to having a flag installed at the park, but added “unfortunately, there is a process to it.”

“It is not, however, something this council can act on,” Alexander said. “It is a community park and the community should have a voice in deciding the future of the design and use, including the installation of a flag.”

The city is setting up an oversight board for the park. That board consists of seven seats, three of which are open to public volunteers. Once the board is full, they can and will entertain the request, according to Mayor Alexander.

Until then, local veterans say they will continue to stand in the park holding flags.

